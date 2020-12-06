Democratic senator says a Covid-19 stimulus proposal could come 'as early as tomorrow'

"We put additional assistance in finally for broadband, which we all know is an academic necessity and additional dollars around the vaccine distribution; assistance for hospitals."

And despite the fact that neither Republicans nor Democrats are getting everything they would like in the bill, Warner told Tapper he has "pretty high assurance" there will be enough votes to support passage of the measure.

Lawmakers have been working in recent days to figure out a new stimulus package as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that he'd like to see a proposal Monday, though talks moved slowly this weekend over the package and the spending bill to keep the government open before funding runs out December 11, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Multiple issues still divide the two parties, but sources said two big matters remain unresolved on a relief package: liability protections for businesses, workers and others that Republicans want, and funding for state and local governments that Democrats are demanding.

Aides familiar with the process previously told CNN that members are working around the clock and have broken into teams to hammer out specific sections of the bill.