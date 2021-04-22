Democratic push to make it easier to prosecute officers emerges as sticking point in policing bill talks

The issue is different from another contentious subject in the talks: whether to overhaul so-called qualified immunity, which currently protects police officers from civil litigation. But taken together, the two issues remain major hurdles facing negotiators as they try to respond to episodes of police violence that have prompted an outcry in communities of color across the country.

"Yes, we are," Bass said when asked if they are still far from reaching a deal. But she added there's "tremendous goodwill" in the talks.

Whether to make it easier to criminally prosecute officers is one of several key hurdles still facing the three main negotiators -- Scott, Bass and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey -- as they race to see if they can cut a major deal to force a change in police practices by the May 25 anniversary of the death of George Floyd, killed by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on three counts earlier this week. Other lawmakers are involved in the talks as well, including members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat.