Democratic momentum builds for potential fast-track impeachment next week

"Every day that he remains in office, he is a danger to the Republic, and he should leave office immediately, through resignation, the 25th Amendment or impeachment," Schiff said in the statement.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy cautioned Democrats against moving forward with impeachment, and said he planned to speak to Biden about the matter on Friday.

"Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more," the California Republican said in a statement. "I have reached out to President-elect Biden today and plan to speak to him about how we must work together to lower the temperature and unite the country to solve America's challenges."

A different process from the previous impeachment

The process being proposed would not be anything like 2019. This would be fast: no investigations and no weeks-long hearings. The most likely scenario is that a member brings a privileged resolution to the House floor and offers it during session. A simple majority is enough to impeach the President, which would make Trump the first President to be impeached twice.

That would not mean he would be removed from office, which would require the Senate to vote to do so with a two-thirds majority.