Democratic lawmaker confronted in airport by Trump supporters

Video posted to Instagram shows Democratic Rep. Lou Correa of California being screamed at by apparent pro-Trump supporters in the Dulles International Airport last Thursday, the latest lawmaker accosted by the President's supporters at an airport.

The video is edited, full of profanity and was taken by one of the individuals who yelled at Correa, who posted it on Friday. In it, Correa is seen being surrounded and confronted by people in the Washington, DC-area airport located in Virginia.

Correa said he was looking forward to a long flight and to go to sleep after the House stayed up late to ratify the Electoral College results following the riot at the Capitol the previous day. He said he turned the corner to go to his gate and a number of President Donald Trump supporters were there from the day before. He said about 20 individuals confronted him once they realized he was a member of Congress.

"They picked me out, and boy, they came at me," Correa told CNN.

"It was going to be turning violent," said Correa. "It wasn't a fear. It was just a matter of waiting for the first punch to happen."