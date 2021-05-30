Democratic lawmaker calls Texas voting bill 'shameful' and says GOP wants to make it 'easier to steal an election'

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday criticized the restrictive voting bill moving through the Texas Legislature as "shameful," saying the legislation and efforts from Republicans in other states to impose strict election measures amount to a "voter suppression epidemic."

"Well the Texas law is shameful and Republicans clearly in Texas and throughout the country want to make it harder to vote and easier to steal an election. That is the only way that I could interpret the voter suppression epidemic that we see working its way from one state, Georgia, to Arizona to Texas and all across the country in so many different ways," Jeffries told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"Fundamental to our democracy is the right to vote. Self-government. That the American people get to decide and work for a democracy that reflects the voices of all Americans, not just a certain segment, not just conservatives, not just Republicans, not just people in certain parts of the country, all Americans," he continued.