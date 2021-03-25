Democratic divisions on Biden's agenda broader than just Manchin

Tester added: "I am for background checks. There is a caveat for handing down within the family and not requiring a background check."

"I'd have to see," Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan said when asked if he'd back the House-passed bills. "I have always supported comprehensive background checks. We have to make sure it is comprehensive... I will have to look at the details of it."

Sen. Chris Murphy, a longtime proponent of stricter gun laws, is mapping out his party's strategy along with Schumer and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a fellow Connecticut Democrat. He says that the divide with Republicans -- who are battling any restrictions on guns, even in the wake of more mass shootings -- is far greater than among Democrats. But Murphy acknowledges more work needs to be done to unify his caucus behind the House Democrats' approach.

"Joe and I have a great personal and working relationship, but he is not the only one that is going to have changes to HR 8 that they want to entertain," Murphy said, referring to Manchin.

Yet the Democratic divisions expand beyond just guns.

Despite overwhelming support in the House for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, there were eight Senate Democrats who voted against moving ahead on the provision in February.