Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins New Mexico special election for US House seat, CNN projects

State Democratic Party Chair Jessica Velasquez said in a statement late Tuesday that "Democrats sent a clear message during this election that we're not taking anything for granted when it comes to electing leaders who truly represent our values."

She added: "We know the importance of electing strong Democrats like Melanie Stansbury, and we will continue to build on that momentum as we look toward 2022."

The race was seen as an indicator of the political environment a little more than four months into Biden's presidency and is one of several early signs -- along with governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey this year -- of the electorate's mood headed into next year's midterms.

The race garnered early voter turnout. More than 71,000 ballots, making up more than 15% of the registered voters in the district, were in by the middle of last week, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Registered Democrats had outpaced registered Republicans by more than 2-to-1 in early voting.