Democrat calls Manchin 'the new Mitch McConnell' and says he is working to thwart Biden's agenda

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a progressive, says that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is the "new Mitch McConnell" after the Democratic West Virginia senator declared in an op-ed that he would be voting against the House bill to expand voting rights and eliminating the filibuster.

"Joe Manchin has become the new Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell during Obama's presidency said he would do everything in his power to stop (then-President Barack Obama)," Bowman told CNN's John Berman on "New Day." "He's also repeated that now during the Biden presidency by saying he would do everything in his power to stop President Biden, and now Joe Manchin is doing everything in his power to stop democracy and to stop our work for the people, the work that the people sent us here to do."

Bowman continued, "Manchin is not pushing us closer to bipartisanship. He is doing the work of the Republican Party by being an obstructionist, just like they've been since the beginning of Biden's presidency."