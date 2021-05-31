'Democracy itself is in peril:' Biden delivers warning while honoring fallen service members on Memorial Day

"This nation was built on an idea, the only nation in the world built on an idea. Every other nation is built on ethnicity, geography, religion, etcetera. We were built on an idea, the idea of liberty, an opportunity for all," Biden said.

He continued: "We've never fully realized that aspiration of our founding, but every generation has opened the door a little wider and every generation has opened it wider and wider to be more inclusive."

Biden said the diversity of the nation and its armed forces has been "an incredible strength," and noted Americans of all backgrounds, races, identities and sexual orientations have sacrificed their lives to defend the nation's democracy.

"Remember their sacrifice, their valor and their grace," Biden said. "Remember their smiles, their loves, their laughter, their essential vibrant and transcendent humanity."

The President spoke about the death of his own son, Beau Biden, who was an Iraq War veteran. Sunday marked the sixth anniversary of Beau Biden's death.

"To those who mourn a loved one today, Jill and I have some idea how you're feeling. Our losses are not the same, but that black hole you feel in your chest, as if it's going to suck you into it, we get," Biden said.