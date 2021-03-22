Demi Lovato feels 'more joy' in her life, two years after her overdose

Singer Demi Lovato sat down with "CBS Sunday Morning" to explain what led to her nearly-fatal overdose in 2018, and how she's taken control of her life since.

Demi Lovato says her life is so much better since she had to "essentially die" from a 2018 overdose in order to "wake up."

Lovato has spoken out before about suffering from an eating disorder and substance abuse and now she is opening up about how -- even when she was in recovery for those things prior to her overdose -- she was "miserable."

These days she says she's in control of everything from her finances to what she eats and takes full responsibility for the overdose, which she has said caused multiple strokes and brain damage.

"Regardless of what other people may have said or done, my actions put me in the seat that's in front of you today," she told CBS. "Unfortunately nobody can answer for my overdose but me."