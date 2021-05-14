Delta will require vaccines for new employees

"It signals confidence that we're doing everything we can to keep them safe as well as to keep our customers safe because customers knew Delta employees were being tested all throughout the process," Bastian said of the airlines' testing and vaccination procedures.

As the country moves toward fully reopening and vaccinations become more readily available, businesses are exploring whether they can legally mandate new or existing staff to be vaccinated.

In December, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced companies can legally mandate employees and new hires be vaccinated. But there are two exemptions companies must allow for, according to the EEOC: a disability or religious reasons.

More than 70% of ​current or recent CEOs at major companies said in March they're open to requiring vaccines. But some of the country's largest employers have shied away from making it a policy for their employees. Instead, they're offering incentives to get the shot.