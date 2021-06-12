Delta passengers and crew subdue unruly passenger on Atlanta-bound flight

An unruly passenger forced a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta to land in Oklahoma City on Friday night, the airline said.

Crew members and passengers of Delta Flight 1730 subdued the man after he assaulted two flight attendants and, according to Oklahoma City police, said he was "going to take the plane down."

It was the second Delta flight diverted because of a disruptive passenger in as many days.

The packed flight Friday night was about two hours away from its destination when an announcement on the intercom advised passengers to return to their seats and prepare to don their oxygen masks, according to passenger Benjamin Curlee, 29, who was seated in the rear.

A couple of minutes later, Curlee told CNN, the captain asked that "all able-bodied men please come to the front of the plane for an emergency."

Curlee said he and a passenger next to him bolted from their seats but did not get very far.

"We got nowhere near because basically every man on the plane stepped up and was in the aisle," Curlee said.

As they made their way to the front of the plane, Curlee said, a flight attendant said "the situation was under control" and asked them to return to their seats.