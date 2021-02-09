Delta CEO blasts Biden proposal to require Covid tests for domestic travelers

The proposal to require domestic airline passengers to prove they have tested negative for Covid-19 is a "horrible idea" said Ed Bastain, CEO of Delta Air Lines.

Bastain told CNN's Poppy Harlow Tuesday that the proposal being discussed by the Biden Administration would drain testing resources away from people who need it more. He said the number of confirmed Covid cases transmitted during air travel since the start of the pandemic has been "absolutely minimal."

"It will not keep domestic flyers safer," he said. Planes have hospital quality air filters on board and exchange fresh air into the cabin every few minutes, reducing the chance of transmission.

"In fact [there are] very, very few documented cases globally, not just domestically," Bastain said of air-travel related infections. He added that the domestic testing requirement would take "about 10%" of the resources the country needs "to test sick people away from those people."