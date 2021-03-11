Del. Stacey Plaskett rebukes House Republican for attack on Black Lives Matter

Stacey Plaskett, a Black Democratic delegate, on Wednesday forcefully rebuked her White Republican colleague in the House of Representatives for accusing the Black Lives Matter movement of being a "group that doesn't like the old-fashioned family," a statement she derided as racist.

In speaking against President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, Wisconsin GOP Rep. Glenn Grothman argued on the House floor Wednesday that the expansion to earned income tax credit for single workers would penalize married individuals.

"I bring it up, because I know the strength that Black Lives Matter had in this last election. I know it's a group that doesn't like the old-fashioned family," said Grothman, who is White. "I'm disturbed that we have another program here in which we're increasing the marriage penalty."

Plaskett, a non-voting delegate who represents the Virgin Islands, who rose to speak in favor of Biden's Covid bill, instead spoke out strongly against Grothman's accusations.