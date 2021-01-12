Defiant Trump denounces violence but takes no responsibility for inciting deadly riot

Trump's remarks on the White House South Lawn were his first in days and his first engagement with reporters in weeks.

He has isolated himself in the White House following riots at the US Capitol that he incited during a rally in the hour beforehand.

Trump was slow to condemn the protests, which he watched on television from the dining room next to the Oval Office. He was convinced by advisers that a forceful denunciation of his own supporters was necessary, both because he was facing removal from office and because he faces potential legal questions about his role in inciting the riots.

Later, Trump appeared to some aides to regret taping a video in which he denounced the violence and conceded he would not be serving a second term in office.

Trump spent the weekend largely in isolation, as aides either distanced themselves from him or limited their time in his presence. Trump canceled a planned trip to Camp David, where his closest aides were hoping he would get into a good mindset ahead of his final stretch in office. Instead, he spent the weekend stewing to his deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, and entered his final full week angrier than ever.