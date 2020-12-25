'Deepfake' Queen delivers alternative Christmas speech, in warning about misinformation

But the 2020 iteration is rather different.

This year Channel 4 hired VFX studio Framestore to create a fake Queen Elizabeth, who spoke candidly about personal matters.

The video was manipulated using artificial intelligence technology.

The deepfake Queen discusses Prince Harry and Meghan's move to North America, saying: "There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians."

The fake Queen also performed a Tik Tok dance routine.

"Deepfake technology is the frightening new frontier in the battle between misinformation and truth," Channel 4 Director of Programmes Ian Katz said in a statement.

"This year's Alternative Christmas Address -- seemingly delivered by one of the most familiar and trusted figures in the nation -- is a powerful reminder that we can no longer trust our own eyes."

But Sam Gregory, program director at WITNESS, a group which train activists around the world to use video safely, cautioned against exaggerating the threat from deepfake technology.