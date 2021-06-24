Deep blue cities don't want to 'defund the police'

It's no secret that the Trump years decimated Republicans as a political force in big cities -- and they're not coming back any time soon. The result is that cities like New York have gone from having competitive general elections to being one-party towns.

Consider the fact that de Blasio won the 2013 Democratic nomination with 40% of the vote. But only 22% of Democrats participated in that primary -- and so, as the New York Times' Sam Roberts pointed out -- it meant that only 3% of all New Yorkers voted for de Blasio at that point.

Since then, 600,000 more New Yorkers have joined the Democratic Party And while turnout is up, still only roughly a quarter of Democrats participated in this week's primary, with Adams currently having, in incomplete returns, fewer total votes than de Blasio did in his primary eight years ago.