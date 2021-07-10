Death toll rises to 86 as recovery teams battle inclement weather at Surfside collapse site

Patronis said the crews are paying the same attention to the importance of the task.

"One thing I can assure you is the dogs are still on the site. The infrared equipment is still being used. The cameras are still being used. The task forces that are here ... are the same level of skills that were here with FEMA task forces," he said. "They're all still working. What's happening right now is no different than five days ago."

In an interview with CNN, Chief Nichole Notte of the Florida Task Force 2 said there has been an emotional toll for all the workers.

"I feel like I'm physically digging, but I'm also emotionally digging for more strength to continue," she said.

Focus on the investigation

Meanwhile, officials have turned more of their attention to the investigation and to ensuring other structures in the area are safe.

Experts have already begun their investigation by examining Champlain Towers North, a sister building that is "substantially the same as the building that came down," Burkett said.