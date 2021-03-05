Deal reached in Senate to move forward on Covid relief after hours of impasse

Carper spoke with GOP Sen. John Cornyn about where things stood as the chamber had been stalled for six hours, and the Democratic senator suggested they're "stuck," according to Cornyn.

"It sounds like a box canyon," the Texas Republican said. "I don't know why you put a bill on the floor and have a vote on something and you didn't know how the vote is going to turn out. That's kind of like whipping 101."

Cornyn added that he's heard separately that Manchin may vote for the GOP alternative offered by Portman in addition to the Carper amendment. That means both would likely be adopted, but it's unclear which proposal would take precedence.

Carper refused to comment on where things stood, only telling CNN, "It's gotta get done."

Manchin wouldn't comment on whether Biden has called him -- and why the White House didn't know his position ahead of time. He also wouldn't say if he would vote for both the Democratic amendment and the GOP amendment -- or if there was a third amendment they were working on. Manchin also would not say if he supports the idea of allowing the first $10,200 of jobless benefits to be deducted from an individual's taxes -- a key sticking point.

"There's too much good negotiation, guys," he said.