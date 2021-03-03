DC National Guard commander says 'unusual' Pentagon restrictions slowed response to Capitol riot

Asked about the Army's response to former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund's request for additional forces, Walker said he was "stunned."

"I was frustrated. I was just as stunned as everybody else on the call," he said.

Walker also testified that it took Army leaders more than three hours to authorize the use of troops to help quell the January 6 insurrection, suggesting the response time fell well short of "sprint speed," as characterized by the top US military official.

Walker told lawmakers that around 1:49 p.m. on January 6 he received a "frantic call from" Sund, whose "voice was cracking with emotion, indicating that there was a dire emergency at the Capitol and he requested the immediate assistance of as many available National Guardsmen that I could muster."

'They had the gear'

Asked how he would have responded to the call if the additional DoD restrictions had not been put in place, Walker said he would have "immediately pulled all the guardsmen that were supporting the Metropolitan Police Department."