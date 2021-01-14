DC attorney general wants to interview Donald Trump Jr. as part of Trump inaugural funds abuse probe

The DC attorney general's office has notified President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., that it would like to interview him as part of its investigation into misuse of his father's inaugural funds, a spokesperson with the office tells at CNN. Representatives for the Trump Organization …

The interview request comes after new information about Trump Jr.'s role was revealed in court filings earlier this week.

In January 2020, the DC attorney general's office sued the Trump Organization and Presidential Inaugural Committee alleging they misused more than $1 million raised by the nonprofit by "grossly overpaying" for use of event space at the Trump Hotel in Washington for the 2017 inauguration.

Earlier this week, the attorney general's office said in a court filing that it found new evidence through the course of its investigation that the President Inaugural Committee "improperly wasted its fund when it paid almost $50,000 to the Loews Madison" for a block of hotel rooms reserved by the Trump Organization.