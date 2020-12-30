Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of Covid-19 complications at 82

She starred in more than 150 TV shows, seven motion pictures including "Winterhawk" (which she also narrated) and more than 60 productions on and off Broadway.

Beyond acting, Wells also served as a producer, author, journalist, motivational speaker, teacher, humanitarian, spokesperson and chairwoman of the Terry Lee Wells Foundation, an organization for women and children in northern Nevada, as well as running her Film Actors Boot Camp for seven years in Idaho.

She received the Elephant Sanctuary Trumpeting Award for her activism in supporting The Elephant Sanctuary. The sanctuary, founded in 1995, is the nation's largest natural habitat refuge developed specifically for African and Asian elephants.

But it was her pigtail-wearing character on "Gilligan's Island" which made her a beloved star -- and she had fun with it.

Wells acted as the "castaway correspondent" for Channel 9 in Sydney, Australia, where she interviewed actors and directors including Robin Williams, Eddie Murphy, Julia Roberts, Rene Russo, Mel Gibson, Ron Howard, and Richard Donner.

At the premiere of the film "Gravity," she presented star Sandra Bullock with a coconut cream pie, in honor of their shared experience with being "stranded."