Daunte Wright's funeral makes Thursday another emotional day for a city reeling over police violence

Wright's family has called for Potter to be held accountable.

"I felt anger, I felt sadness, I felt loss and I felt helpless," Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told reporters on Friday. "I don't want to feel helpless. I need my son to have justice."

The family hopes to see "some type of justice," Naisha Wright said Thursday, as Daunte Wright joins the list of Black men killed by US police, including Grant. He was fatally shot in 2009 at age 22 by an officer in Oakland, California, who said he intended to draw and fire his Taser rather than his gun.

Justice "would be a bittersweet moment, of course, because again, today we close that casket on my nephew," Naisha Wright said. "This is the last day that we can ever touch, we can ever see him. We can give something where other families don't have to go through this."

The Wright family in recent days has drawn strength from relatives of Floyd, who are expected to attend Thursday's funeral, Wright told CNN.