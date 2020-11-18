Dashcam video provides details of fatal law enforcement shooting of two Florida teens

The teenagers who were killed were identified as Sincere Pierce, 18, and Angelo Crooms, 16, who the sheriff said was the driver.

Until Tuesday, authorities had provided few details about the deaths of the two young men -- which occurred amid a national reckoning over racial injustice in America, following the police killings of other Black men and women such as George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, among others.

Videos, forensic evidence part of probe

National civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the families of Floyd and Taylor, announced Monday he has been retained by the Cocoa teenagers' families and said he has asked for a US Justice Department investigation. CNN has reached out to DOJ for comment on Crump's request.

Crump said Wednesday that it was "painfully troubling to us that this teen driver and the teen backseat passenger were terrified and drove around deputies who approached the vehicle with guns drawn." The deputy continued firing "as the car cleared him and posed no threat," the attorney said in a statement.

"Claiming that this deputy discharged 10 shots to get himself out of harm's way is a clear attempt to justify the killing of these teens," Crump said.