Damascus to Tokyo 2020: Syrian refugees' remarkable journeys to the Olympic Games

After receiving a scholarship from the International Olympic Committee in 2019 as a part of its refugee athlete program, the 30-year-old Wais is now focused on performing well at the games and showing the world what refugee athletes can do.

"I hope to be in the top 20 in the time trial for sure; this is my goal or to be the best rider from Asia.

"It means, for me, a lot. It means a lot of work, what I do before [the Games] to be a part of this team and to present this team in the best image in the world.

"And for sure, I will give all my best to be with this team and to be a very good picture for all these people who have left something behind."

'Keep fighting for my dream'

Although focused on competing in Tokyo, Mahmoud's main goal is to be reunited with his family.

He describes an upbringing where his family was often together -- even in sport. Mahmoud's father coached him and his siblings, while he also trained with his sister.

"When they heard I got a scholarship from the Olympic Solidarity Project, they were very happy because I have, like finally got my chance to prove something, to continue what I wanted actually from when I was young.