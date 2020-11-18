Current and former Trump officials quietly reach out to Biden team

Another former White House official who left the administration a few months ago said that he personally emailed someone who he expects will be back in the Biden administration in a similar role to his and offered to help.

One current administration official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that there has been informal outreach from inside Trump's government to Biden's team. "Nothing that would get us in trouble," the official said. "Just an offer to be of help. They know what we mean, and what we can-and-can't do or say."

The official said that outreach thus far hasn't resulted in any substantive conversations.

A senior adviser to Biden acknowledged the outreach from across the government, but declined to comment. A separate Biden aide said the assistance was appreciated and in several cases was an outgrowth of pre-existing relationships in specific fields, but noted that it was not nearly as robust as a traditional transition of power.

"It requires more than former officials choosing to step forward and be helpful to ensure a smooth transition of power," Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and transition adviser to Biden, told CNN. "GSA should follow the law and ascertain the results of the election so that Americans get a smooth and effective hand off between administrations."