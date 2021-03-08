Cuomo faces mounting Democratic backlash as top New York state lawmakers call for resignation

"It's something that staff would aspire to get to do," she said.

One former female aide who constantly traveled for events for the governor said staffers would "do anything to not be the target of his or any of his top people's, you know, wrath."

"You definitely wanted to fly under the radar enough so that you weren't, but you wanted him to notice you so that you could, you know, get ahead," she said.

A former male staffer in the executive chamber said he was "not shocked or surprised" by the recent negative headlines coming out about Cuomo. He still keeps in touch with some former colleagues and says there's a level of shock they're experiencing because Cuomo seemed untouchable.

"We're all like 'what the hell' because we never thought that, you know, from what we witnessed last year, at the height of Cuomo's fandom that in a year that we would be here at this point, watching the demise of probably one of the most powerful political figures in New York State."

One male staffer who worked for Cuomo for several years, however, said he never saw Cuomo act inappropriately around staff and was shocked to hear the allegations.