Cuomo downplayed and deflected questions about nursing home data during daily press conferences last spring

"I don't believe the experts would say that," said Cuomo. "We have over 600 nursing homes, we've had one of the best nursing home systems in the country for a long period of time. You know, You can always have people who say we should do more, that always happens, and we are doing more. And, by the way, now we're doing more and they're complaining that we're doing more than any other State. You can't have it both ways."

May 19, 2020: The governor told reporters at a press conference that, "As a government, we are doing everything that we can. We're doing more testing than any other state. We've been more aggressive than any state in nursing home precautions."

May 20, 2020: At his daily press conference, Cuomo defended his March 25 advisory that barred nursing homes from rejecting patients solely on the basis of a Covid-19 diagnosis by claiming the state followed guidance from the Trump administration (which the Trump administration disputed). He also said that the nursing home numbers were not changed.