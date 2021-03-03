Cuomo apologizes, says he didn't know he was making women uncomfortable and rejects calls to resign

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday apologized for his behavior after two women accused him of sexual harassment and another alleged an unwanted advance, saying he didn't know he was "making anyone feel uncomfortable" while rejecting calls to resign.

Speaking publicly for the first time in more than a week, Cuomo pleaded with New Yorkers to wait for the attorney general to issue a report on the matter before forming an opinion and insisted that he was unaware that his behavior had upset anyone. The pending inquiry, though, could take months to complete and Cuomo seized the news conference spotlight in an effort to push back against calls for him to immediately step down.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable. I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable," he said.

Cuomo started his briefing speaking about Covid-19 numbers in the state and did not address the allegations until the end of the briefing.