Cruz travels to Cancun, Mexico, as Texans remain without power amid historic winter storm

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says he was "wanting to be a good dad" when he flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his family while millions in Texas were without power amid deadly winter weather, according to a statement released by his office.

"With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon," he said in the statement. "My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe."