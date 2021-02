Cruz travels to Cancun, Mexico, as millions of Texans remain without power amid historic winter storm

Sen. Ted Cruz and his family flew to Cancun, Mexico, as a winter disaster in his home state left millions without power or water, according to photos posted on social media and confirmed to CNN by a person familiar with the travel itinerary.

Multiple Twitter users posted photos showing Cruz and his family at Houston's airport and aboard a flight bound for Cancun, Mexico. The same person familiar with the trip confirmed to CNN that Cruz is booked on a flight from Cancun back to Houston on Thursday afternoon.

The trip was immediately criticized, including by Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat representing southwest Houston, who tweeted a photo of Cruz aboard a flight, saying Cruz was flying south "while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water."

CNN has repeatedly reached out to Cruz's office and people in his orbit late Wednesday night and Thursday morning but they did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Congress is not in session this week following the President's Day holiday.

Cruz, who was retweeting notices about electricity and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, has been silent on social media Thursday.