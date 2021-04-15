Cruz joins Paul in ditching mask despite CDC recommendations

Vaccines are not 100% effective and the CDC and National Institutes of Health say there is no way for a fully vaccinated person to know if they are perhaps carrying an asymptomatic infection that could spread to someone else.

In the House, members and aides are required to wear masks, and lawmakers can be fined if they don't wear them on the floor of the chamber. But the Senate has no such rules.

Cruz's decision comes as there has been growing tension among conservative lawmakers and the CDC over its guidance for wearing masks. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, last month was in the basement of the Capitol reading from a Dr. Seuss book to make the argument that vaccinated Americans should not be pushed into wearing masks.

And Cruz in February complained to the Conservative Political Action Conference that Americans were going to be forced to wear masks for "the next 300 years."

He added, "Not just one mask, two three, four. You can't have too many masks. How much virtue do you want to signal? This is just dumb."