Cruz calls Cancun, Mexico, trip 'a mistake' as Texans remain without power amid historic winter storm

Sen. Ted Cruz said that flying to Cancun, Mexico, as a winter disaster in his home state left millions without power or water "was obviously a mistake" and that "in hindsight I wouldn't have done it."

Cruz, a Texas Republican, spoke to reporters after returning to his Houston home Thursday evening from a trip that has earned fierce criticism on social media and in his own backyard.

"I started having second thoughts almost the moment I sat down on the plane, because on the one hand, all of us who are parents have a responsibility to take care of our kids, take care of our family. That's something Texans have been doing across the state," said Cruz, who had said in an earlier statement that he flew to Mexico because his daughters had asked to take a trip and he was trying to be a "good dad."

"But I also have a responsibility that I take very seriously for the state of Texas and frankly, leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight I could take," Cruz continued.

With protesters audible outside his home, Cruz said he understands the anger many Texans feel toward his decision.