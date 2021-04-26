Critics of California governor gather enough signatures to force recall election

Critics of California Gov. Gavin Newsom have met the state's threshold with enough validated signatures to force a recall election of the Democratic governor this year, a contest that could land on the ballot as early as this summer or as late as December.

The recall had long been expected to qualify because it was driven by a well-organized grassroots group that gathered signatures in every county of the state -- and backed by key Republican strategists in California who brought their fundraising heft and direct mail expertise to the effort.

After largely ignoring the bid to force him out of his job, Newsom began mounting a formidable offensive to fight the recall earlier this year. But the California Democrat, who is often mentioned as a future contender for the White House, now enters a challenging new phase where he will be attempting to steer his state back to normal life as the pandemic recedes while essentially running a full-time campaign to defend his job.