Credit Suisse execs out as bank takes $4.7 billion hit from hedge fund collapse

The implosion of the hedge fund, which managed the fortune of investor Bill Hwang, has triggered calls for increased regulation of US firms that invest on behalf of families or a small number of clients. Japan's Nomura was also among the banks exposed to losses when Archegos collapsed. It has warned of losses of up to $2 billion. Another Japanese lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, is expecting a loss of about $300 million.

"We need transparency and strong oversight to ensure that the next hedge fund blowup doesn't take the economy down with it," Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement last month.

One scandal after another

Archegos is the second major stumble for Credit Suisse in recent weeks. Earlier in March, it froze $10 billion in investment funds connected to failed UK supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, which provided cash advances to companies owed money by customers.

The bank's reputation has also been damaged by an accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee. Credit Suisse acted as an underwriter when the company went public on the Nasdaq in 2019. The Chinese firm was pulled off the US exchange last year after it fraudulently inflated sales.