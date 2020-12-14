'Credible threats of violence' prompt closure of Michigan capitol to the public ahead of Electoral College vote

"Credible threats of violence" have prompted Michigan authorities to close the state capitol to the public and shutter House and Senate offices, a spokeswoman said, on the day the Electoral College will formally declare Joe Biden the President-elect.

"The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but was made based on credible threats of violence," Amber McCann, the deputy chief of staff and spokeswoman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said in a statement.

Gideon D'Assandro, the communications director for state GOP House Speaker Lee Chatfield, also told CNN Sunday evening that the offices would be closed. He didn't elaborate on the security concern, but said the House and legislative bodies were informed about it by the Michigan State Police, which declined to comment on the matter to CNN.

Citing "safety and security concerns in the downtown Lansing area," a notification emailed to Michigan lawmakers advised staff to work remotely.

"Only those needed for the Electoral College will be permitted in the Capitol Building," says the email, a copy of which was shared with CNN by D'Assandro.