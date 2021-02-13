Covid passports could deliver a 'summer of joy,' Denmark hopes

New mother Chelina Hansen, who is eschewing a vaccine while she's nursing her infant, has lodged a petition on the Danish parliament's website to block the plans, with signatories saying the passports violate human rights.

"I'm against it because I am breastfeeding. I think the passport will make it very hard for those who have not or do not want to have the vaccine to navigate in society. I will split us into an A team and a B team," she says.

Peder Hvelplund, an elected official and health spokesman for the Red-Green Alliance political group, asks why the country can't wait until everyone is immunized in the summer, which is only a few months away.

"The question is whether this makes sense at all," he says. "The more people we vaccinate, the more the reproduction rate will drop. It is in the interest of business to reopen for everyone, and allow as many people as possible to take advantage of that."

Business leaders are divided on the subject.

Trade bodies are lobbying hard for a passport scheme as soon as possible but restaurateurs such as Philip Helgstrand, owner of the Restaurant Strandhotellet in Dragoer, a port town south of Copenhagen, are unhappy.