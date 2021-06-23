Covid outbreak at US Embassy in Afghanistan grows

"The only exceptions would be for those individuals who cannot get vaccinated due to medical reasons or disability or religious belief or practice," the organization said in a statement this week.

Former US diplomat Annie Pforzheimer, who served in Kabul, noted that "we impose certain requirements, and some of them are medical requirements, of our local and American staff at US embassies all the time."

Tuesday's cable noted that a record number of Covid-19 vaccinations had been given over the last week.

Nonetheless, the current outbreak has added another challenge at what is already an extremely difficult post, particularly in light of an extra-challenging year with personnel working very long hours and supervising staff virtually, There was the hope that with people getting vaccinated, the embassy would be able to function more normally. With the lockdown, many personnel are isolated alone in their housing on the compound.

A vaccine requirement would likely be welcomed in Kabul because there is a much higher risk of exposure at the embassy compound, where the community is in close quarters and there are limited hospital facilities in case people become very ill.