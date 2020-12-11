Covid has killed ski season in the Alps -- with one exception

"We didn't have any masks, we didn't have the social distancing, so now the game is different and we are pretty much sure that we can do the work in order to keep the ski resorts safe."

'Saving the winter'

In Verbier, skiers must now wear masks on lifts. There are regulated queues with social distancing and fewer people are allowed inside gondola lifts.

The measures here aren't just being taken on the slopes but also in the village where masks will be mandatory over the holiday period. Local leaders say they are working hard to ensure that nothing is left to chance.

"For us, it's not only about saving the Christmas holiday, but it's to save the winter", said Simon Wiget, director of Verbier Tourism.

"And it's to save our reputation because we know everybody is watching us and if we make a mistake and due to that mistake there's a cluster we will be seen as a bad organization."

Coronavirus infections in Switzerland are on the rise and from Saturday the country plans to ban nearly all public events and place further restrictions on private gatherings.

"The corona situation is noticeably deteriorating," the Swiss government spokesperson tweeted Tuesday.