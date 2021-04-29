Covid forced too many parents to choose between work and helping their kids with remote classes. This CNN Hero is giving families the support to do both

We also assist them how to fill out for unemployment, how to fill out a job application, or who was hiring, or support for substance abuse or domestic violence. We also help them sign up for the Covid shot. We offer them a time slot where they can go to the health clinic to get their shot.

We want all of these supportive services to be like a one-stop shop. And that's what we're looking forward to in the future -- getting a bigger space and putting everything under one roof so that the families have access to whatever it is that they need to support them.

CNN: In what ways have the kids in your program been struggling through the pandemic?

Maddox: It really took a toll on our young people. Kids do suffer from depression and they fell into a depressed state. You can actually see it in their faces every day when they come to the center, because it's like, "Ugh, here we go again, behind this computer screen." They're losing the experience of what school is about.

They missed out on proms and graduations and eighth grade trips and just different things that they look forward to. A lot of the student athletes, they're looking to get scholarships based off of some sports they may play. And they're looking at losing their whole season.