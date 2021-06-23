Covid-19 vaccine boosters may be necessary. Here's what you need to know

"In the US, I think it will be the booster for everyone, particularly if we get it out late in the third quarter," Erck told CNN in May. "It's going to be time to start boosting -- whether it's six months or at a year point."

Who has to OK the Covid-19 booster shots?

The decision to use Covid-19 boosters is expected to involve two agencies -- the US Food and Drug Administration and the CDC -- and the regulatory process to get the shots into arms could vary depending on whether the booster is the same vaccine that was originally used or is a modified version.

"So, if it's the same vaccine, my understanding is that what would have to happen is that the CDC would have to recommend an additional dose with details around when that should occur," Moss said.

If it's a modified vaccine, "this is where things get interesting and I don't think we quite know," he said, but added that the regulatory process could be similar to what happens with flu vaccines each year.

"Technically, whenever a vaccine like that is modified, it's often considered a new vaccine and has to go through the whole process again. But there is a precedent, obviously, with influenza virus vaccines, not to do that," Moss said. "So, the influenza vaccine each year doesn't have to go through a large Phase 3 trial."