Covid-19 now kills more than 1 American every minute. And the rate keeps accelerating as the death toll tops 300,000

Every day, the number of families mourning the death of a loved one to Covid-19 keeps growing at a devastating rate.

More than 300,000 people in the US have died from coronavirus since the first known death on February 6. That's an average of more than 961 deaths a day.

But this holiday season has been especially brutal, with more than 50,000 deaths in just the past month, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the past week, an average of 2,403 people in the US have died from Covid-19 every day.

That's an average of one Covid-19 death every 40 seconds.

Health experts say the death toll will keep accelerating this winter, as Covid-19 hospitalizations reach unprecedented and unsustainable levels.

On Sunday, a record-high 109,331 people were hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the Covid Tracking Project.