Covid-19 infection leaves big medical bills for some survivors

"I have heard stories of people facing hospitalization bills and other bills for prescription medicines that can be thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars," Senator Smith told CNN.

"That's why I'm trying to get this legislation through, that would make sure that everybody regardless of the kind of insurance that they have won't face these unexpected bills if they do become sick," she continued.

But Irena can't afford to see her doctors now, let alone wait for Washington to work through legislative gridlock.

"It's a conundrum for me right now because it's --how do I explain this. I have a 17-year-old. Am I being a terrible mom, because if this continues on and this is something very serious...and the worst happens and I die, how is that helping my son?" Schulz said. "Yet on the other hand if I go to these doctors, and I have all these bills to pay, and if we lose the house because of it -How does that help?"

Who pays for Covid-19 treatment?

Federal law ensured that Covid-19 tests and vaccines are free, and not eligible for insurers to cost share -- or bill patients out-of-pocket for a portion of the cost not covered by health insurance.