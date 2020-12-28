Covid-19 hospitalizations this past week were higher than ever. Now doctors predict another onslaught of patients

Those numbers now include both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. And while there are lags in data reporting, federal officials had previously said they were working to distribute 20 million doses by the end of the year.

Asked about the apparent slow rollout of vaccines, Fauci said large, comprehensive vaccine programs with a new vaccine start slow before gaining momentum.

"I'm pretty confident that as we gain more and more momentum, as we transition from December to January and then February to March, I believe we will catch up with the projection," he said.

Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, said vaccine distribution is "just a very complicated thing."

"At every step, there's complexity and there's possibility for delay, whether it's individual state planning, allocation, training, supply of vaccine, storage ... there (are) just so many factors at this stage," Choo said.

"We need to be prepared for the fact that it is going to be a slow rollout in many places and that it will not change our behaviors or necessarily the trajectory of the pandemic in this country in the short term," Choo said.