Covid-19 has already exhausted the US. And it's only the start of a dark and deadly winter

The need for more staff is being felt in communities across the country. On Thursday, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced plans to build a field hospital in Lowell, and she pleaded for people to step forward to staff the facility.

"If you have the skills, the can-do attitude and have time to work in a hospital, we need you," she said. "Now is the time to step up and serve your neighbors, your community and your loved ones."

Edward is also feeling the squeeze in El Centro. Despite the additional tent erected nearby, he's not certain the facility can take on more patients without more staff. Those already working in the hospital are "severely exhausted," he said, and some are falling ill.

He doesn't expect the pandemic to let up any time soon, and he's not sure how much longer his staff can keep going.

"The resiliency starts to break down at some point, regardless of how much I know that this team is willing to do," he said.

Nurses at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas, are also dreading a potential surge in cases.