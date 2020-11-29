Covid-19 claims beloved Chicago dispatcher: 'His pride was going to work'

"And that kind of stuck with me," Martinez said. "To hear people speak on Lupe saying that this dude, this guy was the best at what he does."

During tense moments, Lopez had a sense for what was going on that gave him credibility with officers, Martinez says. He could hear if something was going on in the background that required backup, or if an officer wasn't letting on how bad a situation was for fear of having to call a "10-1," which is an officer-in-distress call.

That's a call officers make, and officers will sometimes gently admonish dispatchers for directing too large a response to an emergency.

Lupe, more than other dispatchers, would call a 10-1 if he thought the officers needed help, Martinez says. He worked the same area and with the same officers for so long -- and had such a keen understanding of the work -- that officers respected his judgment.

"If he felt he heard something, he went on the side of caution. Called it a 10-1," Martinez said. "And I've heard situations, they're out there letting (us) know it's not that. But we didn't get that with the ones Lupe would call out."