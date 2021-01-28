Covid-19 cases are trending lower but 80,000 more Americans could die of the virus in the next three weeks

"And then there are some doses that we need to make sure, for the four or five-day window that we give people in order to get their second shot... we need to make sure that that's available for them when they return for their second shot," she added.

But even when all those factors are taken into consideration, there are still some "millions" of doses left "sitting on the shelves," she said.

"That's one of the bottlenecks and one of the ways that we have to get resources to the states, to make sure that they can quickly administer the vaccines that are on their shelves," Walensky said.

Her remarks came the same day a spokesperson with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said a draft request for assistance between FEMA and the Defense Department seeking as many as 10,000 service members to support vaccine administration is close to being finalized.

Service members could be deployed at up to 100 sites nationwide to help boost administrations, the FEMA spokesperson said.

The federal government is also amending rules to help broaden the list of people who can administer vaccines, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.