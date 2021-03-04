COVAX offers hope of vaccine equality with roll out across Africa

"The original challenge was that, initially, large orders were put in place that locked up lots of doses," Berkley said.

"It's estimated that there are about 800 million more doses bought by countries than they need based on their population, and another 1.4 billion in options. So, our hope is that some of those will either be donated or they will release their place in the queue, so we can make sure we make vaccines available to everyone else."

Another barrier to speedy vaccine delivery to poorer countries may be drugmakers' reluctance to waive some intellectual property rights on the vaccines they've created.

"Now is the time to use every tool to scale up production, including licensing and technology transfer, and where necessary, intellectual property waivers," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a UN coronavirus briefing last week.

"When temporary waiver of intellectual property is raised, we see a lack of cooperation and even serious resistance. To be honest, I can't understand this because this pandemic is unprecedented. The virus has taken the whole world hostage."

Despite delays, COVAX aims to make vaccine distribution as equitable as possible. Of more than 180 countries in the program, 92 qualify to receive free or discounted vaccinations.

By the end of 2021, Gavi said COVAX plans to deliver about 2.3 billion doses to its participants, 1.8 billion of which would go to the world's poorest countries, most (1.3 billion) at no cost.