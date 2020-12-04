Courts across the country hand Trump and his allies more losses as attempts to upend election results collapse

Seven GOP election observers raised allegations of machines or software flipping votes, or of other errors, in their testimony. But elections officials testified that the alleged errors largely would have been addressed during the process of verifying the votes.

Attorney Marc Elias, representing the Biden electors, argued that the plaintiffs provided "no evidence about misconduct, no evidence about fraud, no evidence about illegal votes." He said the "garden-variety errors" they described "don't come anywhere near showing the results should be overturned."

"Joe Biden won this election," Elias said. 'Nothing you heard over the last two days ... could plausibly change that."

Wisconsin

For the second day in a row, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 against a lawsuit attempting to invalidate the results of the state's presidential election.

The latest comes from the Wisconsin Voters Alliance alleging "material violations of Wisconsin law" by state elections officials and asking the court to prevent certification of the election by the Wisconsin Elections Commission so the "state legislature can lawfully appoint the electors."