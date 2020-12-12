Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86

Country music legend Charley Pride has died from coronavirus complications, his representative announced. He was 86 years old. CNN's Stephanie Elam has more.

Pride died Saturday in Dallas of complications from Covid-19, the release said.

Born on March 18, 1934, the singer was a Mississippi sharecropper's son who became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

