Country music legend Charley Pride dies at 86

Country music legend Charley Pride has died from coronavirus complications, his representative announced. He was 86 years old. CNN's Stephanie Elam has more.

Country music legend Charley Pride has died at age 86, his representative announced.

Pride died Saturday in Dallas of complications from Covid-19, the release said.

Born on March 18, 1934, the singer was a Mississippi sharecropper's son who became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

CNN's Ed Lavandera, Eric Fiegel and Dianne Gallagher contributed to this story.

